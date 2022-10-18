In-person Chinese language lessons at secondary schools resume in Namibian capital

WINDHOEK, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- In-person Chinese language classes for secondary schools in Namibia resumed on Monday after a long break over the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are more than 40 learners registered in advance, but more than 60 learners came on-site. The classes are offered by the Confucius Institute at the University of Namibia.

"Ni hao ma? Wo hen hao." Learners repeated with enthusiasm as they learned their first words and phrases during an introductory lesson at Immanuel Shifidi in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, on Monday.

"You are doing well. Let us try again," said Zhu Jiamin, a teacher for the day.

The elementary classes focus on the basic understanding of Mandarin, including an introduction to Chinese characters and daily expression.

"The classes also provide a good space for cultural exchange. And learners progress to another level as their proficiency improves," said Zhu.

The institute expects to enroll nearly 100 learners at two secondary schools in Windhoek, said Liu Dianbo, director of the institute.

"Studying the Chinese language comes with many opportunities. Not only do we host local competitions and summer camps giving learners opportunities to travel to China, but also scholarships," he said.

Meanwhile, the learners are keen to learn the language.

For Selma Mulilo, a grade nine learner at the school, learning the Chinese language meant she would immerse in Chinese culture.

"I decided to enroll in the Chinese language class as it will open many doors, such as further studies for me. I am even more motivated because the Chinese teachers are so confident and kind," Mulilo said.

Herman Katjiuongua, school principal of Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School, said that the school had hosted the Chinese class since 2017.

"Teaching the Chinese language resonates with the broader China-Namibia relations in promoting people-to-people relations with deeper meaning, evident in many benefits for locals," Katjiuongua said.

