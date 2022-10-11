Snow wraps former Olympic venue again

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:39, October 11, 2022

Wanlong Ski Resort in the Chongli district of Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, got a blanket of snow on Sunday. [Photo by Ma Bo/For chinadaily.com.cn]

A centimeter of snow fell in the Chongli district of Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, on Sunday. Some ski resorts in the district, which had hosted events during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, are wrapped in white once again.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)