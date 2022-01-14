Home>>
Aerial night view of Chongli, a district of Beijing 2022 co-host city
(People's Daily App) 08:49, January 14, 2022
This aerial video shows the night view of the core area of Chongli, a district of of the co-host city for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
