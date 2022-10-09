Tourism revitalizes China's northernmost village

HARBIN, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Golden colors adorn Beihong Village, China's northernmost village in Mohe City, Heilongjiang Province, in October.

Previously stricken with poverty, farmers of Beihong now lead a rosy life by running homestays as urbanites pour into the village, which is nestled in the Greater Khingan Range, for a countryside retreat.

"The peaceful views and a comfy homestay set in wooded grounds make me feel at ease," said a tourist surnamed Zhang, who has driven from south China's Shenzhen to enjoy the holiday in Beihong.

However, over a decade ago, the village struggled to face harsh environmental conditions, including floods during the summer, and extreme cold weather during the winter.

"The severe weather made it hard for us to make a living, and there were few visitors back then. Many villagers even considered relocating," said a local farmer, Zhang Cuihua.

Changes started to take place in 2012. A slew of measures was introduced to help the village shake off poverty, including improved infrastructure and favorable policies to boost the local tourism sector.

Local tourism development has gradually revitalized the economy and improved the livelihood in Beihong Village thanks to tremendous poverty alleviation efforts.

"We rely on our natural resources to attract tourists, and the unique views have attracted travelers from all around the country," said Shi Jiyou, a village cadre.

A growing number of backpackers and self-driving tourists swarm into the village, thus bringing instant economic opportunities for local farmers.

"We served dishes made of home-grown vegetables and food materials," said Zhang Chunbo, owner of a local homestay.

Zhang started her own business with her husband a few years ago. Now, her rooms are always fully booked during the peak seasons.

Like Zhang, half of the villagers in Beihong Village work in tourism-related industries, running a total of 72 family hotels and homestays.

In 2018, registered poverty-stricken households in Beihong Village all bid farewell to poverty. In 2021, the per capita income of the village exceeded 20,000 yuan (about 2,880 U.S. dollars).

To ensure a sustainable increase in the income of villagers, the village has made further investments in the maintenance of roads and improvement of the public environment.

"Poverty alleviation is not the destination of our efforts," said Shi, adding that leading villagers toward prosperity and happiness is their ultimate goal. "We plan to build new orchards, develop more local specialties, and open an amusement park to attract more customers and further revitalize our economy," he added.

