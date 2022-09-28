Visiting pyramids on World Tourism Day

Xinhua) 10:40, September 28, 2022

Tourists visit Sphinx at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot during the World Tourism Day in Giza, Egypt, Sept. 27, 2022. Egypt on Tuesday opened most of its museums and archaeological sites, including the Giza Pyramids, to visitors for free on the occasion of the World Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists visit the Giza Pyramids scenic spot during the World Tourism Day in Giza, Egypt, Sept. 27, 2022. Egypt on Tuesday opened most of its museums and archaeological sites, including the Giza Pyramids, to visitors for free on the occasion of the World Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists visit the Giza Pyramids scenic spot during the World Tourism Day in Giza, Egypt, Sept. 27, 2022. Egypt on Tuesday opened most of its museums and archaeological sites, including the Giza Pyramids, to visitors for free on the occasion of the World Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists take a carriage while visiting the Giza Pyramids scenic spot during the World Tourism Day in Giza, Egypt, Sept. 27, 2022. Egypt on Tuesday opened most of its museums and archaeological sites, including the Giza Pyramids, to visitors for free on the occasion of the World Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists ride camels while visiting the Giza Pyramids scenic spot during the World Tourism Day in Giza, Egypt, Sept. 27, 2022. Egypt on Tuesday opened most of its museums and archaeological sites, including the Giza Pyramids, to visitors for free on the occasion of the World Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists ride camels while visiting the Giza Pyramids scenic spot during the World Tourism Day in Giza, Egypt, Sept. 27, 2022. Egypt on Tuesday opened most of its museums and archaeological sites, including the Giza Pyramids, to visitors for free on the occasion of the World Tourism Day. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)