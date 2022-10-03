In pics: Yangpu Economic Development Zone in Hainan

Xinhua) 11:38, October 03, 2022

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Sept. 25, 2022 shows the Yangpu international container port at Yangpu economic development zone, south China's Hainan Province. As a state-level development zone established in 1992 in the northwest of Hainan, the Yangpu Economic Development Zone is a pioneer and demonstration area for the Hainan Free Trade Port. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Oct. 2, 2022 shows the Yangpu bonded port area in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, south China's Hainan Province. As a state-level development zone established in 1992 in the northwest of Hainan, the Yangpu Economic Development Zone is a pioneer and demonstration area for the Hainan Free Trade Port. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Oct. 2, 2022 shows the Yangpu Economic Development Zone in south China's Hainan Province. As a state-level development zone established in 1992 in the northwest of Hainan, the Yangpu Economic Development Zone is a pioneer and demonstration area for the Hainan Free Trade Port. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on Oct. 1, 2022 shows the petrochemical functional area of Yangpu Economic Development Zone in south China's Hainan Province. As a state-level development zone established in 1992 in the northwest of Hainan, the Yangpu Economic Development Zone is a pioneer and demonstration area for the Hainan Free Trade Port. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

