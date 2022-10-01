Home>>
4th World Nomad Games held in Iznik, Türkiye
(Xinhua) 13:11, October 01, 2022
A contestant shows her horseback archery skills during the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Wrestlers compete during the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Wrestlers compete during the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A contestant shows his horseback archery skills during the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Wrestlers compete during the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
