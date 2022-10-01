Home>>
S. Korean military says DPRK fires 2 ballistic missiles toward eastern waters
(Xinhua) 11:05, October 01, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Saturday.
The JCS said in a statement that it detected two short-range ballistic missiles, launched by the DPRK from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 6:45 a.m. and 7:03 a.m. local time into the eastern waters.
The DPRK fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters on Thursday and Wednesday respectively and one short-range ballistic missile into the eastern waters on Sunday.
According to the South Korean military, in 2022 alone, the DPRK has test-fired ballistic missiles 20 times and cruise missiles twice.
