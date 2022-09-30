S.Korea says DPRK fires ballistic missile toward eastern waters

Xinhua) 13:09, September 30, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday without mentioning further details.

