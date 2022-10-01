Transposition of China's space station lab module completed

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Sept. 30, 2022 shows the Wentian lab module completing transposition and docking with the side port of the space station's node cabin.

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's space station lab module Wentian successfully completed in-orbit transposition at 12:44 p.m. Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Wentian was moved to the same plane as the core module to ensure the path of its barycenter also stays on the same plane, thus reducing possible disturbances to the space station combination, said Wei Zhi, an engineer from the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, a subsidiary of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Through the transposition, the combination has changed from a straight line to L-shape. After the arrival of the Mengtian lab module, the three-module combination will be maneuvered to take on a T-shape.

The Mengtian module is set to be launched in October this year.

