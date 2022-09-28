Airshow China set to exhibit space station combination replica

Xinhua) 11:19, September 28, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Airshow China 2022 will be held from Nov. 8 to 13 in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A replica of the country's space station combination will be on display for the first time.

The upcoming 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will showcase China's cutting-edge technology in the aerospace and national defense sectors, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

The domestically developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft and the Taihang turbofan engine series are slated to be on show.

The lineup also includes China's latest scientific achievements in the field of lunar, Martian and solar probes.

Over 740 domestic and overseas enterprises will participate in the exhibition, either on-site or online. More than 100 aircraft will be presented for outdoor display.

