Xi's article on historic mission of CPC in new era to be published
(Xinhua) 16:44, September 30, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- An article on the historic mission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the new era by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, will be published.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Saturday in this year's 19th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
