Xi's speech at 22nd meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State published

Xinhua) 08:25, September 30, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has been published.

Xi delivered the speech, titled "Ride on the Trend of the Times and Enhance Solidarity and Cooperation to Embrace a Better Future," in Uzbekistan on Sept. 16 local time.

The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

