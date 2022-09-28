Xi Jinping visits exhibition themed "Forging Ahead in the New Era," stresses vigorousness, resoluteness and solidarity in striving for new success of socialism with Chinese characteristics

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is drawing near, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, president of the People's Republic of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited an exhibition themed "Forging Ahead in the New Era" at Beijing Exhibition Center on September 27. Xi stressed, since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has united and led the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups in solving many tough problems that were long on the agenda but remained unsolved, accomplishing many things of vital importance and long-term significance, and withstanding the test brought about by risks and challenges from political, economic, ideological, and natural domains. We have scored historic achievements and shifts in the cause of the Party and the state. All these have provided the journey to great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with more robust institutions, stronger material foundations, and a source of inspiration for taking greater initiative.

We should give as much publicity as possible to the strategic measures we have taken, great practices we have conducted, pioneering breakthroughs we have made as well as landmark achievements we have accomplished during the past decade. We should also publicize the milestone significance of the ten-year great transformation in the history of the Party, of the People's Republic of China, of the reform and opening up, and of the development of socialism and the Chinese nation. The whole Party and people of all ethnic groups will thus be inspired to gain greater confidence and initiative from history, become more vigorous, resolute and united in striving forward to write a new chapter of building a modern socialist country in all respects and achieve new success of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng visited the exhibition.

At 3:45 p.m., Xi and other leaders arrived at Beijing Exhibition Center, and walked into the exhibition hall. Themed "Forging Ahead in the New Era," the exhibition takes as a thread the governance by the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, since the 18th CPC National Congress and focuses on the great achievements and extraordinary reforms and changes in the cause of the Party and the state over the past 10 years into the new era. It exhibits the new stage and latest progress in development and explains the strengths and drivers behind the changes. It demonstrates the Chinese communists' political and theoretical guidance in the new era and displays the solidarity, hard work and entrepreneurship of the general public as well. With a total area of over 30,000 square meters, the exhibition is divided into six parts -- the preface, central comprehensive exhibition, local exhibitions, the outlook, as well as an outdoor area and an area for interactions. Boasting over 6,000 exhibits such as pictures, objects and models, the exhibition offers a multi-dimensional display with rich contents.

There are independently-developed key products and models that showcase the great achievements our country has made in terms of its science and technology level and manufacturing capacity. There are medals and decorations reflecting China's increasingly complete and enriched award system and national-level major publication "The Revitalization Library." There are objects, diagrams and pictures vividly showcasing China's battle against poverty and response to the COVID-19 epidemic. There are simulated sand plates of a multilevel, 3D remote sensing ecological monitoring system involving a space-air-ground integrated network featuring the coordinated use of space-based satellites, aerial platforms and drones, ground-based monitoring vehicles and observation facilities. There are models of weaponry. There are also display boards and objects illustrating a holistic approach to national security and what the Party has achieved in developing its rules and regulations. Also on display is the 3D electronic map presenting the achievements of the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, and so is the sand table of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area demonstrating the highlights of its planning and building, rail construction, and scientific and technological innovations. These objects, models, vivid videos as well as pictures and charts drew the attention of Xi and other leaders. They would once in a while stop to watch a particular exhibit, listen to the stand-attendants and inquire about relevant information.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, vice chairpersons of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, state councilors, president of the Supreme People's Court, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, vice chairpersons of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee and members of the Central Military Commission also visited the exhibition.

