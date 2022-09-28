Languages

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

National gifts China sent to UN

(People's Daily App) 14:07, September 28, 2022

In 2015 President Xi Jinping presented "Zun of Peace," a gift from China to the United Nations. China has presented other gifts to the UN. Let's take a look.

