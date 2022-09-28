Home>>
National gifts China sent to UN
(People's Daily App) 14:07, September 28, 2022
In 2015 President Xi Jinping presented "Zun of Peace," a gift from China to the United Nations. China has presented other gifts to the UN. Let's take a look.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls for advancing national rejuvenation
- Xi writes foreword for literature collection on rejuvenation
- Xi congratulates China News Service on 70th anniversary
- China's commitments at UN advance global cooperation, boost confidence
- UN chief hopes to see "an even bigger and stronger partnership" between UN and China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.