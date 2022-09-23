Xi congratulates China News Service on 70th anniversary

Xinhua) 14:44, September 23, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the China News Service on its 70th founding anniversary, stressing the importance of innovating the discourse system and improving the capacity for international communication.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, underscored the need to enhance the appeal and effectiveness of news reports.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)