Home>>
Xi congratulates China News Service on 70th anniversary
(Xinhua) 14:44, September 23, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the China News Service on its 70th founding anniversary, stressing the importance of innovating the discourse system and improving the capacity for international communication.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, underscored the need to enhance the appeal and effectiveness of news reports.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi extends greetings ahead of farmers' harvest festival
- Xi extends greetings ahead of farmers' harvest festival
- Xi stresses new horizons for strengthening armed forces through reform
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to commemorative event for Int'l Day of Peace 2022
- Xi calls on countries to uphold peace
- Xi Jinping's space dream
- Book of Xi's discourses on socialist cultural, ethical advancement published
- Int'l media closely follow Chinese President Xi's Central Asia trip
- Interview: China's Global Development Initiative supports sustainable development goals, says former Thai PM
- SCO injects more positivity into regional stability, development as Xi's proposals win hearts of int'l community
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.