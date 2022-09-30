Languages

Friday, September 30, 2022

Xi honors fallen soldiers

(People's Daily App) 14:42, September 30, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping straightened the red ribbons on flower baskets laid in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes during a ceremony to commemorate deceased national heroes on Friday in Beijing.

