Xi pays tribute to national heroes
(People's Daily App) 14:45, September 30, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping led leaders of the Communist Party of China and the State on Friday morning in paying silent tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and prosperity.
