Ageless China - Stunning Beauty
(People's Daily) 16:55, September 29, 2022
Chinese culture links up the ancient and the modern.
In the past 10 years, a trend of innovation and creation, which started from the excellent traditional Chinese culture, has become a common practice among Chinese young people and has become a new way of life.
To protect, inherit and develop this trend, Chinese young people has gathered on the video platform.
The folk music with new form has become fashionable, and the traditional costumes take people’s breath away with stunning images.
Music and costumes are not only embodiments of etiquette, but also carriers of Chinese excellent traditional culture.
Fully appreciating traditional costumes and folk music, young people in China are making innovations in their own way as well.
