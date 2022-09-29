U.S. gov't tosses Americans at high risk from COVID-19 into sea of contagion: media

Xinhua) 10:11, September 29, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- With a one-two punch, the Biden administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have tossed tens of millions of Americans at high risk of death and disability from COVID-19 into a sea of contagion without any clear guidance for infection prevention and control, said an op-ed published by the Los Angeles Times.

After U.S. President Joe Biden's thoughtless remark that "the pandemic is over," the CDC announced days later a quiet undermining of COVID-19 protections in hospitals and nursing homes: the end of universal masking recommendations for healthcare settings, said the op-ed published on Tuesday.

"Too many of us are at risk to become severely ill, develop chronic illness or die if we catch COVID, even if we are newly boosted," said the article.

"And the reality is that healthcare providers, run ragged after the last three years, can't afford to get sick either," said the article.

"We can't let American medical standards drop so low that our hospitals and clinics become the places where we get sick rather than well," said the op-ed.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)