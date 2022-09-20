U.S. COVID testing providers scale back despite worries of another winter surge: media

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. COVID-19 testing labs and at-home test manufacturers have been downsizing after government funding cuts and waning demand, despite concerns that the country could face another winter surge in infections, said a report of NBC News.

It is unclear what trajectory the pandemic will take as the United States enters the cooler fall and winter months that have preceded past spikes in cases, said the report.

Some public health officials and experts are forecasting another winter wave of infections in the United States.

"Should the U.S. see another surge, Americans could find themselves in a similar testing bind as last winter, when at-home tests quickly sold out," said the report.

