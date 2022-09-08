Scientists warn of staying threats of coronavirus, long-time symptoms in U.S.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- While the U.S. health authorities and public start to take down COVID restrictions, many scientists warned that coronavirus is evolving in "worrisome ways," calling for greater awareness of its threat.
According to an AP report on Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped COVID-19 quarantine and distancing recommendations. Furthermore, more people have returned to pre-pandemic activities without wearing masks.
However, scientists said that the latest omicron variant gaining ground in the United States, BA.4.6, appears to be even better at evading the immune system than the dominant BA.5.
According to health and medical experts cited in the AP report, getting vaccinated and boosted is an effective way to protect oneself from the virus, at least from severe disease and death.
In addition, "people can also keep protecting themselves by taking other precautions like, for example, wearing masks indoors when COVID rates are high," the report said.
