U.S. healthcare system intolerably stressed due to COVID-19: report
LOS ANGELES, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. current pandemic strategy is predicated on the assumption that people can move on from COVID-19, trusting that the healthcare system will be ready to hold the line. But that assumption is a fiction, said a report of The Atlantic.
Much of the system is still intolerably stressed, even in moments of apparent reprieve, said the report published on Wednesday.
Having apparently given up on curtailing the coronavirus, the federal administration is counting on vaccines and treatments decoupling infection from severe illness enough to prevent the healthcare system from becoming inundated again, said the report.
Enough healthcare workers, nurses, in particular, have quit their jobs that even when hospitals are not deluged, and the remaining workforce must care for an unreasonable number of patients over longer hours and more shifts, said the report.
Currently COVID-19 hospitalizations are climbing in 43 U.S. states, especially in the Northeast. People in most of New York City are now advised to mask indoors again, after rising hospitalizations triggered the "high" alert level by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the report.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- U.S. likely poised for new surge of COVID-19 without any alerts: magazine
- COVID-19 wipes out 10-year progress in increasing preschool enrollment in U.S.: report
- Fauci says U.S. is transitioning out of "pandemic phase"
- New CDC study finds 75 pct of U.S. children infected with COVID-19 by February
- U.S. CDC eases COVID-19 restrictions under new guidelines
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.