U.S. likely poised for new surge of COVID-19 without any alerts: magazine

Xinhua) 09:18, April 29, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The United States is likely poised for a new surge of COVID-19 but without any alerts, according to U.S. magazine WIRED.

Cases are rising in the country, especially in its northeastern region, which is "reliably a harbinger for the rest of the country," said an article published on the magazine's website on Wednesday.

In some parts of the country, the surge may already be arriving, said the article entitled "When the Next Covid Waves Breaks, the U.S. Won't Be Able to Spot It".

As large scale testing programs have been cut back, the U.S. Congress has declined to fund the big chunks of the COVID-19 agenda, among others, it is hard to find whether the new surge of COVID-19 has already arrived or not, it said.

"Knowing where you are at risk is more confusing than ever, and likely to get more challenging as predicted new variants arrive," it noted, adding that "we may have maneuvered ourselves into a position where it is now harder to detect a coming wave."

