Omicron variant drives new surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas
A medical staff member prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2022. The Omicron variant has driven a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2022. The Omicron variant has driven a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
A medical staff member inoculates a person with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2022. The Omicron variant has driven a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
Parents comfort their son as the boy receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2022. The Omicron variant has driven a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
Photos
