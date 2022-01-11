Omicron variant drives new surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas

Xinhua) 16:54, January 11, 2022

A medical staff member prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2022. The Omicron variant has driven a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2022. The Omicron variant has driven a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

A medical staff member inoculates a person with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2022. The Omicron variant has driven a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

Parents comfort their son as the boy receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in San Antonio, Texas, the United States, Jan. 9, 2022. The Omicron variant has driven a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

