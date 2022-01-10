U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 60 mln: Johns Hopkins University

Xinhua) 08:17, January 10, 2022

A medical worker works at a COVID-19 testing site on Times Square in New York, the United States, Jan. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up about 20 percent of the global caseload and more than 15 percent of the global deaths.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 60 million on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 60,062,077, with a total of 837,504 deaths, as of 4:21 p.m. local time (2121 GMT), showed the data.

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up about 20 percent of the global caseload and more than 15 percent of the global deaths.

U.S. COVID-19 caseload reached 10 million on Nov. 9, 2020, crossed 20 million on Jan. 1, 2021, exceeded 30 million on March 24, surpassed 40 million on Sept. 6, and amounted to 50 million on Dec. 13.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)