US tops 1 million COVID-19 daily cases

By Yu Tianjiao (Global Times) 08:41, January 06, 2022

The US set a global record with over 1 million COVID-19 daily cases on Jan 3, one year after the country reached its last peak in single-day cases in 2021, days after the Capitol riots.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)