Chinese-built road project commissioned in Ghana

Xinhua) 15:15, September 27, 2022

ACCRA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A road project constructed by a Chinese company was commissioned Monday in Cape Coast, the capital of Ghana's Central Region.

The project, which is part of the agreement between the Ghanaian government and Sinohydro Corporation Limited, has a length of 22 km.

Ghana's Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who commissioned the completed project, said the objective of the project is to enhance intra-urban regional and national traffic flow and strengthen regional economic integration.

"I want to thank Sinohydro corporation for the excellent work. They continue to deliver these roads on schedule, and the quality is very good. The completion of the project had improved access for the beneficiary communities in Cape Coast," Bawumia said. "I also thank the government of China for their supportive role in making these Sinohydro projects possible in the provision of the financing. We are grateful to the government and people of China for the cooperation."

Thelma Vuah, an administrator at the Cape Coast Technical University, said the construction of the road had eased the pressure on commuters.

"I work in the university, and when it comes to transportation for students and teachers, they used to pay more because the road was bad, and drivers did not want to come to the university," Vuah told Xinhua.

She said the financial pressure would lessen on the students and teachers, while residents would also feel delighted since their transportation needs would be solved.

"For years, China has been supporting and assisting Ghana in many ways. Through China's aid, financing, investment, and contracting of projects, we have been building stronger ties between the two nations," said Lu Kun, Chinese ambassador to Ghana.

Lu said that all these projects would promote Ghana's economy and the well-being of the Ghanaian people. "Looking into the future, I believe China and Ghana will always stand by each other's side, continue to work together toward common development and embark on a new journey of friendship and cooperation with a stronger bond," said Lu.

