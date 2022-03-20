We Are China

China's road, waterway passenger volumes shrink in February

Xinhua) 11:10, March 20, 2022

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China's road and waterway passenger volumes showed a year-on-year decline last month, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.

In February, the number of road passenger trips totaled 333.28 million, down 22.8 percent year on year.

Bucking the overall trend, the northeastern province of Jilin reported the sharpest rise in road passenger trips, up 51.8 percent from a year earlier, the data shows.

Waterway passenger trips last month totaled 10.73 million, down 2.7 percent year on year.

The island province of Hainan, however, recorded the biggest increase in waterway passenger trips, gaining 146.5 percent year on year, the data shows.

