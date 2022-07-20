Home>>
A road under water in East China
(People's Daily App) 13:16, July 20, 2022
A section of road in Yongxiu county, East China's Jiangxi Province, has become an Instagram-worthy attraction because it is submerged by Poyang Lake due to rising water levels.
