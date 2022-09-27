Home>>
UN chief condemns school shooting in Russia
(Xinhua) 08:38, September 27, 2022
UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the fatal school shooting in Russia, said his deputy spokesman.
The secretary-general is deeply saddened by the reported deaths of 15 people, including 11 children, and the injury of at least 24 others in the shooting inside a school in Izhevsk, Russia, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman.
"He strongly condemns this act of violence and expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Russian Federation. He wishes those injured a speedy and full recovery," said Haq in a statement.
