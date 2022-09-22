UN chief says China's Global Development Initiative helps achieve global goals

Xinhua) 09:47, September 22, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said here on Tuesday that the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping helps achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The holistic Global Development Initiative is a valued contribution to addressing common challenges and accelerating the transition to a more sustainable and inclusive future," the UN chief said in his video remarks to the ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of the GDI.

The Chinese leader proposed the GDI "to help revive global efforts to achieve the SDGs. Since then, this Group of Friends has grown to 60 member states," Guterres said. "Let's work together to put the SDGs back on track for the well-being of this and future generations and the planet on which we all depend."

"The world needs your collaboration and support. We face a perfect storm of cascading crises. From the COVID-19 pandemic to continuing supply chain disruptions and devastating rises in the cost of living to the climate emergency. From growing numbers of poor and hungry to disruptions of schooling for hundreds of millions of students. From worsening inequalities to rising social unrest," the top UN official elaborated.

"The Sustainable Development Goals are our blueprint for setting things right. To achieve them, we need solidarity and a renewed multilateralism. Developing countries need expanded fiscal space and financial resources to implement sustainable recovery plans," said the secretary-general.

Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the GDI in September last year at the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly via video, aiming to steer global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth in the face of the severe shocks of COVID-19.

China's permanent mission to the United Nations in January launched the Group of Friends of the GDI. China looks forward to working with all parties to implement the initiative in order to achieve the four goals of re-prioritizing development, renewing commitments to the SDGs, revitalizing global partnerships, and reactivating development cooperation.

