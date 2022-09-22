UN chief underscores importance of private sector in delivering global goals

Xinhua) 09:08, September 22, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized Wednesday that the private sector is key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The private sector is critical," the top UN official said in his video message to the 7th annual SDG Business Forum, which was held on the sidelines of the general debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The secretary-general welcomed the effort of the event organizers to bring the private sector together to rescue the SDGs.

He said that the world is "grappling with cascading crises," including conflicts, climate change and COVID-19. "Lives and livelihoods are being devastated by extreme weather events, supply chain disruptions, runaway inflation and ever-growing inequality."

"We must act now," he said, noting that to transform education and healthcare, to create opportunities for young people and women, and to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius target alive, the private sector plays an important role.

"Together, let us build prosperous and resilient businesses, economies, and societies for all," said the secretary-general.

