Global renewable energy jobs hit 12.7 mln, with China accounting for 42 pct: report

Xinhua) 14:49, September 23, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Worldwide employment in renewable energy reached 12.7 million last year, a jump of 700,000 new jobs in one year, with China alone accounting for 42 percent of the global total, a new report said on Thursday.

The report, titled "Renewable Energy and Jobs: Annual Review 2022" and published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), shows that almost two-thirds of all these jobs are in Asia.

followed by the European Union and Brazil with 10 percent each.

The report also shows that solar energy was the fastest-growing sector.

The report highlights some notable regional and national developments. These include Southeast Asian countries becoming major solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing hubs and biofuel producers. China is the pre-eminent manufacturer and installer of solar PV panels and is creating a growing number of jobs in offshore wind. India added more than 10 gigawatts of solar PV, generating many installation jobs, but remains heavily dependent on imported panels.

Francesco La Camera, IRENA's director general, said that "in the face of numerous challenges, renewable energy jobs remain resilient, and have been proven to be a reliable job creation engine."

"My advice to governments around the world is to pursue industrial policies that encourage the expansion of decent renewables jobs at home," he added.

ILO Director General Guy Ryder said that "I encourage governments, workers' and employers' organizations to remain firmly committed to a sustainable energy transition, which is indispensable for the future of work."

