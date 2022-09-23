7th China-Eurasia Expo concludes with fruitful results

Xinhua) 09:33, September 23, 2022

URUMQI, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The seventh China-Eurasia Expo concluded on Thursday in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, reporting fruitful cooperation outcomes, according to its organizer.

The expo gathered 864 enterprises from home and abroad at its offline events, with 3,597 companies from 32 countries and regions participating online, Sun Hongmei, vice chairperson of the Xinjiang regional government, said at a news briefing.

Sideline events including three performances were organized online to further people-to-people exchanges between China and other Eurasian countries.

The expo's online platform will continue to provide free services for registered businesses to hold investment and promotion activities for a year, Sun said.

