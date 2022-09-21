Deals worth record 960 bln yuan inked at China-Eurasia Expo

September 21, 2022

A visitor learns about endoscopic surgical robot at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

URUMQI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The total value of deals signed at the seventh China-Eurasia Expo, held from Sept. 19-22 in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has already hit a record level, the event's organizer said on Tuesday.

Deals worth over 960 billion yuan (around 138.19 billion U.S. dollars) have been signed so far, more than three times the figure of the last expo held in 2018.

The deals are mostly in energy and electricity, petroleum and chemicals, coal, infrastructure, clothes and textiles, culture and tourism, commerce and logistics, and real estate.

The secondary industry accounted for 83.61 percent of all deals, totaling 809.25 billion yuan. The primary and tertiary sectors respectively accounted for 2.53 percent and 13.86 percent of deals.

Held both online and offline, the expo focuses on projects with good market prospects, high technology and significant investment demand. It also organizes special investment and trade promotion activities, and is actively building a high-end business platform.

Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has established three zones featuring themes such as investment cooperation and commodity trade.

