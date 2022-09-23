China Council for Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Nepal inaugurated

Xinhua) 09:30, September 23, 2022

KATHMANDU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Nepal was inaugurated on Thursday in the Nepali capital.

Jin Xiaodong, president of the Overseas Chinese Association of Nepal, said his association decided on such a move in response to the strong patriotism of overseas Chinese in Nepal.

In her speech, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi said the inauguration of China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Nepal is a move taken by overseas Chinese in the country to conform to the trend of the times by confronting "Taiwan independence" and supporting and advancing the motherland's peaceful reunification.

The ambassador voiced hope that the China council in Nepal shall lead the overseas Chinese in conducting various kinds of activities to advance reunification, oppose separatism and resist moves by the U.S.-led West to interfere and undermine the peace in the Taiwan Straits, so as to demonstrate the resolve and will of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, both at home and abroad, in facilitating the great cause of peaceful reunification and boosting the global just forces which have been confronting "Taiwan independence" and advocating reunification.

Nearly 200 participants attended the inauguration ceremony.

