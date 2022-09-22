Chinese VP attends commemorative event for Int'l Day of Peace 2022

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan makes a keynote speech while attending the commemorative event for the International Day of Peace 2022 via video link on Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with the international community to jointly implement the Global Security Initiative, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said on Wednesday while attending the commemorative event for the International Day of Peace 2022 via video link.

All countries need to practice mutual respect, enhance solidarity and coordination, respect others' national security, sovereignty and development interests, and refrain from interfering in others' internal affairs, Wang said in his keynote speech.

"We should uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, share weal and woe, and safeguard common security," Wang said.

He also called for dialogue and consultation to achieve peaceful coexistence, and unequivocal support for all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crisis.

"We need to work together to improve global governance, firmly oppose hegemony and bullying, practice true multilateralism, safeguard world peace and stability, and promote the development and prosperity of all countries," Wang said.

Pointing out that peace is the common cause of mankind, Wang said China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development and continue to be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order.

"China is ready to work with all peace-loving countries and peoples in the world to build a community with a shared future for mankind," Wang added.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari also attended the event via video link.

Foreign participants said that the Global Security Initiative meets the common aspirations of people of all countries and has injected important impetus into building a peaceful, secure and prosperous world.

