Chinese VP stresses importance of building open world economy

Xinhua) 08:36, November 18, 2021

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Bloomberg New Economy Forum via video link, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Wednesday said China would continue to open its arms to provide more opportunities for the world and contribute to the construction of an open world economy.

Wang made the remarks via video link in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and profound changes in the global situation, China's resolve to deepening reform and opening up more broadly will remain steadfast, he said.

In his speech, Wang called on the world to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, reject discriminatory or exclusive rules or systems, and address unbalanced and insufficient development.

Joint efforts should be made to push forward the world's green transformation and innovative development, uphold true multilateralism and support inclusive development of the multilateral trading system, Wang said.

