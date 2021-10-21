Chinese vice president meets Tsinghua University advisors

Xinhua) 11:04, October 21, 2021

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan meets with members of the advisory board of the elite Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with members of the advisory board of the elite Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing via video link Wednesday, calling on them to make greater contribution to promoting exchanges between China and other countries and enhancing common interest.

"China has started a new journey toward building a great modern socialist country in all respects," Wang said during his meeting with the advisors.

China is ready to enhance coordination with other countries to foster an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for scientific exploration and technological development, according to the vice president.

China will work with other countries to promote trade liberalization and investment facilitation, respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, digital economy, climate change and other challenges, and build an open world economy, he added.

"We are ready to work with other countries to practice real multilateralism, improve global governance and build a community with a shared future for mankind," said Wang, adding China is willing to open its education to the outside world and deepen mutual understanding and integration with other nations.

The advisors, led by Apple CEO Tim Cook, expressed their willingness to further deepen cooperation with China and contribute to China's education and economic development.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)