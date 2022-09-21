Senior CPC official urges new horizons for ideological and political work
Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addresses a convention of the Chinese Society of Ideological and Political Work in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)
BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Huang Kunming, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, on Tuesday called for efforts to open new horizons for ideological and political work in the new era.
Huang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a convention of the Chinese Society of Ideological and Political Work in Beijing.
Huang listed progress in the area since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, recognizing important contributions to the cause of the Party and the country.
Ideological questions and practical problems should be solved in an integrated manner, Huang said, asking for efforts to inspire officials and the public to write a new chapter in building China into a modern socialist country in all respects.
