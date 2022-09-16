Maintaining CPC's position as leadership core in developing socialism with Chinese characteristics

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- When the Communist Party of China (CPC) reviewed the historic achievements and shifts accomplished in the past decade, the upholding of the CPC's overall leadership was highlighted.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, has taken a clear stand on upholding and strengthening overall Party leadership, providing fundamental guarantees for the cause of the Party and the country.

The CPC Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership have remained robust, the Party's leadership systems have improved, and the way in which the Party exercises its leadership has become more refined.

TWO AFFIRMATIONS MOST SIGNIFICANT POLITICAL ACHIEVEMENT

"Without the CPC, there would be no New China and no national rejuvenation," Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC in July 2021.

The leadership of the Party is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and constitutes the greatest strength of the system.

In 2021, a major political conclusion was made at the pivotal sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The conclusion, or Two Affirmations, is the most significant political achievement and historical experience achieved by the Party in the new era. It will serve as the fundamental guarantee for realizing all the goals and tasks on the journey ahead.

PARTY LEADERSHIP IMPROVED, STRENGTHENED

Over the past decade, a raft of initiatives have been taken to ensure the Party's leadership is exercised in all aspects of state governance.

In October 2019, the 19th CPC Central Committee at its fourth plenary session stated that the CPC leadership is the fundamental element of the country's leadership system, while stressing safeguarding the Central Committee's authority resolutely, and improving the leadership system in which the Party exercises overall leadership and coordinates the efforts of all.

The Party's leadership system has improved, as the system of asking the CPC Central Committee for instructions and submitting reports to it has been strictly followed, the functions and roles of the Central Committee's decision-making, deliberative and coordinating institutions have been strengthened, the reform of Party and state institutions has been deepened, and the role of primary-level Party organizations heightened.

The way in which the Party exercises its leadership has also become more refined. Dedicated symposiums have been held to listen to different voices before the introduction of major policies and documents. Ahead of the 20th CPC National Congress to be held next month, the public has been invited to offer views and suggestions.

IMPLEMENTATION MATTERS

Having stood major tests one after another since its 18th National Congress, the CPC has proven to the people that its strong leadership can always be depended upon, no matter what difficulties may be encountered.

Acting upon the decisions of the CPC central leadership, a large number of Party officials went to impoverished villages and worked side by side with rural residents in fighting poverty. Medical workers, police officers and those working in essential positions and in communities, many of whom are Party members, braved the epidemic and kept the people safe from COVID-19.

It is the CPC's firm leadership and strong capacity to organize and deliver that enable a country as big as China to pull off major strategic goals.

After the CPC Central Committee put forth the goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, localities and departments across the country made it a priority task which has resulted in sweeping reforms with the goals in mind.

The importance of the Party's leadership is also demonstrated in the implementation of grand development initiatives, ranging from the building of the Xiong'an New Area in north China to the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region and the building of the Hainan free trade port in south China.

Uniting around the Party's leadership and following the guiding principles, the Chinese people will muster strength needed for future undertakings and make new achievements on the journey of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

