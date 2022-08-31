CPC sets out plans for key 20th Congress

A key meeting of the Communist Party of China on Tuesday proposed that the Party's 20th National Congress will be convened in Beijing on Oct 16, highlighting the event as an occasion to continue promoting common prosperity and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee — the Party's core leadership — reviewed the preparatory work for the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and the Party's twice-a-decade National Congress.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

According to a decision adopted at the meeting, the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee is to be convened on Oct 9 in Beijing, and the Political Bureau will propose to the session that the 20th National Congress of the CPC be convened on Oct 16 in Beijing.

Participants in Tuesday's meeting underscored the 20th National Congress of the CPC as an event "of great significance to be convened at a crucial moment".

The Congress will be held as the whole Party and nation embark on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects and working toward the second centenary goal — developing China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful by the middle of this century.

The Congress will review the work of the CPC over the past five years, as well as major achievements and key experiences, and will thoroughly analyze the international and domestic situations, according to a summary of the meeting.

Action plans and major policies will be formulated in line with new requirements for the development of the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and new expectations from the people, the summary said.

The event will rally the whole Party and nation to continue with solid steps in promoting common prosperity, pushing forward Party building with forceful measures and moving forward with the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, according to the summary.

A new CPC Central Committee — the Party's central leadership — and a new CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection — the Party's top anti-graft watchdog — will be elected at the Congress.

With all preparatory work for the 20th National Congress of the CPC proceeding smoothly, the meeting on Tuesday called for continuous efforts to ensure that the Congress is a success.

