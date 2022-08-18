Interview: Former Indonesian ambassador lauds CPC's leadership in China's development

Xinhua) 09:03, August 18, 2022

Sugeng Rahardjo, former Indonesian ambassador to China, also vice chairman of the Indonesia-China Association of Economic, Social and Cultural Cooperation, speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Lauding the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in state governance, the former Indonesian ambassador to China said future cooperation between the two countries "is promising."

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Sugeng Rahardjo, former Indonesian ambassador to China, said he believes the CPC has played a very important role in turning China into a modern country.

While praising China's economic and social development, Rahardjo, who is also vice chairman of the Indonesia-China Association of Economic, Social and Cultural Cooperation, said the CPC has a great ability to coordinate and is very efficient.

Working in China as an ambassador from 2014 to 2017, Rahardjo visited dozens of Chinese provinces and cities. He still remembers the magnificent views of the Three Gorges Dam, and how he marveled at China's advanced infrastructure and convenient transportation when he returned from Wuhan, a central city, to Beijing by high-speed rail.

He also expressed the hope that Indonesia's younger generations will learn from China's development and build Indonesia into a developed country.

Speaking of bilateral cooperation, he said that the Belt and Road Initiative put forward by China and Indonesia's Global Maritime Fulcrum strategy are mutually supportive and synergic for the benefit of both countries, and that the progress of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project and the China-Indonesia Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor is also notable.

Friendly relations between Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, and China will also have a positive impact on further strengthening the relationship between ASEAN and China, said Rahardjo.

Good relations between the two countries are even more precious at a time when the world is in turmoil and facing various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Rahardjo said.

Regarding the fight against the pandemic, Rahardjo thanked the Chinese government for providing large quantities of vaccines to help Indonesia quickly vaccinate its people.

Friendly cooperation between China and Indonesia has shown the world a vivid example to overcome challenges, he added.

"The real brothers are our neighbors, and the future of cooperation between Indonesia and China is promising," said Rahardjo.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)