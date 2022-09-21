In pics: China's National Weightlifting Team 2nd Qualification Event

Xinhua) 09:39, September 21, 2022

Wang Zhouyu competes during the women's 81kg event of the China's National Weightlifting Team 2nd Qualification Event for 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Li Wenwen practises before the women's 81+kg event of the China's National Weightlifting Team 2nd Qualification Event for 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Hou Zhihui (1st R) reacts before the women's 49kg event of the China's National Weightlifting Team 2nd Qualification Event for 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Wang Zhouyu (R) reacts after the women's 81kg event of the China's National Weightlifting Team 2nd Qualification Event for 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Olympic champion Lyu Xiaojun reacts before the women's event of the China's National Weightlifting Team 2nd Qualification Event for 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Hou Zhihui competes during the women's 49kg event of the China's National Weightlifting Team 2nd Qualification Event for 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Wang Zhouyu competes during the women's 81kg event of the China's National Weightlifting Team 2nd Qualification Event for 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Hou Zhihui reacts after the women's 49kg event of the China's National Weightlifting Team 2nd Qualification Event for 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

