Saturday, September 17, 2022

19th China-ASEAN Expo kicks off in Nanning

(Xinhua) 13:27, September 17, 2022
Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo and the 19th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off here Friday. The expo will spotlight the theme -- "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area". (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

