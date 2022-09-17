19th China-ASEAN Expo kicks off in Nanning

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2022 shows the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The 19th China-ASEAN Expo and the 19th China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit kicked off here Friday. The expo will spotlight the theme -- "Sharing RCEP New Opportunities, Building a Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area". (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)