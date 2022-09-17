We Are China

Chinese mainland reports 76 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:40, September 17, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 76 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 34 in Sichuan, the National Health Commission's said Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)