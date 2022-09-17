Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 76 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:40, September 17, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 76 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 34 in Sichuan, the National Health Commission's said Saturday.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- U.S. researchers develop method to identify future SARS-CoV-2 mutations affecting rapid antigen test
- WHO warns future waves of COVID-19 infection as deaths drop
- Heavy flu season mixed with COVID-19 may strain U.S. health system: Time
- U.S. criticized for rolling out COVID boosters without human trials: FT
- Chinese mainland reports 196 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese mainland reports 179 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Vice premier stresses implementing COVID-19 control measures
- Chinese mainland reports 239 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Chinese researchers find neutralizing antibody against COVID-19 variants
- U.S. sees worst life expectancy fall during COVID-19 era: WSJ
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.