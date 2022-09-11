We Are China

Chinese mainland reports 179 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:21, September 11, 2022

A medical worker works in an air-inflated testing lab in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 179 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 97 in Sichuan and 21 in Inner Mongolia, according to the National Health Commission's report Sunday.

