Vice premier stresses implementing COVID-19 control measures
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a teleconference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 on Sept. 9, 2022.
Xiao Jie, state councilor and secretary-general of the State Council, presided over the teleconference. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan Friday stressed fully implementing COVID-19 prevention and control measures to prevent large-scale outbreaks.
Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a teleconference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.
Highlighting coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development effectively, Sun underscored closed-loop management of key personnel at ports of entry, quarantine points, and designated hospitals to prevent cross-infection and spillover of the epidemic.
She said that reserve of epidemic prevention supplies must be ensured at quarantine points and temporary hospitals, calling for efforts to advance COVID-19 control capability at the grassroots level.
Sun urged adopting a coordinated approach to COVID-19 control at colleges and universities and students' studies and life, demanding enhanced COVID-19 control capability with targeted and science-based measures to minimize the impact of the epidemic on people's work and life.
