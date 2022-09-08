COVID-19 pandemic erases 2 decades of U.S. progress in math, reading: NYT

Xinhua) 08:51, September 08, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- National test results released on Sept. 1 showed in stark terms the pandemic's devastating effects on American schoolchildren, with the performance of 9-year-olds in math and reading dropping to the levels from two decades ago, The New York Times (NYT) has reported.

"This year, for the first time since the National Assessment of Educational Progress tests began tracking student achievement in the 1970s, 9-year-olds lost ground in math, and scores in reading fell by the largest margin in more than 30 years," it said.

The declines spanned almost all races and income levels and were markedly worse for the lowest-performing students. While top performers in the 90th percentile showed a modest drop -- three points in math -- students in the bottom 10th percentile dropped by 12 points in math, four times the impact, according to the report.

"I was taken aback by the scope and the magnitude of the decline," said Peggy G. Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, the federal agency that administered the exam earlier this year.

The tests were given to a national sample of 14,800 9-year-olds and were compared with the results of tests taken by the same age group in early 2020, just before the pandemic took hold in the United States.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)